CESAFI 2023: Bahay fires 32 points as Magis Eagles stretch winning streak to four

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The country’s top high school player, Jared Bahay, dropped a season-high 32 points in the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles’ total obliteration of the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) Trailblazers, 88-41, during their game in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The victory put the Magis Eagles, the Cesafi high school defending champions, at the No. 2 spot in the team standings with a 4-1 (win-loss) record and stretched their winning streak to four games.

Meanwhile, CBSAA remained winless in four games.

Bahay scored 23 points in the first half and added nine more in the second half as the Magis Eagles led as many as 45 points, 86-41, in the end game.

Alden Cainglet added 16 points for the Magis Eagles, while Jelomar Rota registered nine markers in his first game of the season after nursing an injury.

June Brian Alipato scored eight points for the Trailblazers.

UV 72, CEC 67 OT

In the other high school game, the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Green Lancers eked out a hard-fought 72-67, overtime win against an equally determined Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons.

The game was tied at 63-all in regulation, but UV sealed the win by scoring nine more in the extra time, while the Dragons only had four.

Ismael Cordora paced the Baby Green Lancers’ lung-busting win with his 19-point outing, while Roderick Cambarihan added 14 and Kent Castro with 11 points.

The Dragons’ Caelan Mack spoiled his 19-point outing, so as Jyle Roa’s 15, Xerxes Duran’s 13, and Kenneth Fuller’s 10 markers in their heartbreaking defeat.

The overtime win improved UV’s record to 3-2, while CEC absorbed their second loss in six games.

