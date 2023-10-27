Player profile: Keaton Clyde Taburnal of the CRMC Mustangs

Keaton Clyde Taburnal is a Cebuano basketball who hails from Talisay City in Cebu.

As of this posting, the 23-year-old Taburnal is suiting up for the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges of Bogo City in northern Cebu.

He is taking up Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Taburnal is a 5-foot-11 cager playing the shooting guard position for the Mustangs.

He started playing basketball at the age of 8. Taburnal said no one influenced him to play.

“It just came naturally,” he tells CDN Digital.

Taburnal says he hopes to be able to play in the big leagues such as the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) or the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Taburnal says his basketball idol is Jeff Chan, who is one of the best shooters in the PBA. Chan is from Bacolod.

This is Taburnal’s message to student/athletes: “Pag ampo, take practice seriously ug pag kugi ra gyud. Saligi inyong kaugalingon, stay composed and confident.”

(Pray, take practice seriously and just work hard. Trust yourself, stay composed and confident.)

/bmjo

