Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits Samar

MANILA, Philippines — The Province of Samar was hit by a magnitude 4.2 earthquake on Friday morning, October 27, 2023, the state seismology bureau reported.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the epicenter of the tectonic earthquake was located east of San Juan de Buan in Samar and had a depth of focus of 28 kilometers.

Intensity II was felt in Can-Avid, Eastern Samar, as well as Lope de Vega in Northern Samar.

The Phivolcs also reported the following instrumental intensities:

Intensity I

Eastern Samar – Quinapondan

Biliran – Kawayan

Samar – Villareal

Intensity II

Northern Samar – Rosario

Eastern Samar – Can-Avid

Intensity III

Samar – City of Catbalogan

The Phivolcs added that it did not expect damage nor aftershocks from the earthquake.

