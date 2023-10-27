Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits Samar
MANILA, Philippines — The Province of Samar was hit by a magnitude 4.2 earthquake on Friday morning, October 27, 2023, the state seismology bureau reported.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the epicenter of the tectonic earthquake was located east of San Juan de Buan in Samar and had a depth of focus of 28 kilometers.
Intensity II was felt in Can-Avid, Eastern Samar, as well as Lope de Vega in Northern Samar.
The Phivolcs also reported the following instrumental intensities:
Intensity I
Eastern Samar – Quinapondan
Biliran – Kawayan
Samar – Villareal
Intensity II
Northern Samar – Rosario
Eastern Samar – Can-Avid
Intensity III
Samar – City of Catbalogan
The Phivolcs added that it did not expect damage nor aftershocks from the earthquake.
