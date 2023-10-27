Lapu-Lapu gets ready for Barangay, SK elections  

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—A total of 706 security forces in Lapu-Lapu City, will be deployed for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Monday, October 30, 2023.

The security forces are composed of personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Philippine Navy, the Philippine Air Force (PAF), the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and the City Traffic Management System (CTMS) of Lapu-Lapu.

During the send-off ceremony held at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), Police Colonel Elmer Lim, LCPO’s city director, reminded his personnel to observe proper decorum during their deployment.

He also reminded them that the PNP is a non-partisan entity, and they should not show any support, or appreciation or make derogatory remarks of a candidate.

“Ato nang likayan, non-partisan man ta,” he added.

(We should avoid that, we are non-partisan.)

Meanwhile, lawyer Ann Janette Lamban, expressed gratitude to the security forces for showing their support in ensuring a peaceful and orderly election.

She also urged candidates to always put first the giving of service to their constituents, whenever they will win the election.

“The purpose of the candidacy is not to buy the people, because the government that we are ensuring is a government for the people, of the people, and by the people. The spelling is ‘by’ and not ‘buy’,” Lamban said.

Lamban, urged those who would witness vote-buying in their area to report them to the “Kontra-Bigay” Help Desk of LCPO.

/bmjo

