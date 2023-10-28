Takuma Inoue-Jerwin Ancajas world title duel postponed 

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Former world champion Jerwin Ancajas will have to wait a little longer for his much-anticipated world title bout against World Boxing Association (WBA) world bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue.

Their fight was supposed to happen on November 15, 2023 in Japan but Inoue announced on his X account (Twitter page) on Saturday, October 28, that he suffered a rib injury during training.

The injury forces Ohashi Promotions, the promoter of their bout, to postpone it without an exact date, even if Ancajas already spent months in training in the United States.

“Due to my injury during practice, the performance on November 15th has been postponed. We apologize to all the boxing fans who have been looking forward to it, the Ancajas camp, the fighters who were scheduled to compete at the same event, and everyone involved. Right now, I would like to try to recover from my injury first,” Inoue posted on X.

Their Nov. 15 fight was supposed to be Ancajas’ first world title bout a year after losing his International Boxing Federation (IBF) world super flyweight belt to Argentinean Fernando Daniel Martinez in October 2022.

Their bout was supposed to be one of the double-header world title bouts that also will also feature reigning WBA world flyweight champion Artem Dalakian against Seigo Yuri Akui.

The 31-year-old Ancajas, a Panabo City native, is fresh from an impressive fifth-round technical knockout victory against Wilner Soto last June in Minneapolis, United States. It was Ancajas’ first fight since losing to Martinez.

That victory improved his record to 34 wins, 23 knockouts with three defeats and two draws. Meanwhile, Inoue sports an 18-1 (win-loss) record with four knockouts.

