Green Lancers rout Cheetahs in Cesafi men’s hoop wars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers handed Benedicto College Cheetahs their worst beating, 69-46, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball on Saturday evening, October 28, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Green Lancers, the Cesafi men’s basketball defending champions, led by as many as 30 points several times throughout the lopsided game.

Green Lancers win ties Webmasters at top spot

The victory momentarily tied UV and the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters at the top of the team standings with their 5-0 (win-loss) record.

This as the Webmasters have a game at 3:00 p.m against the Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma-Cobras.



Cheetahs drop to 3-3 slate

Meanwhile, the Cheetahs dropped to a 3-3 (win-loss) slate, but remains the top team among the four newcomers in Cesafi.

The mighty Green Lancers were merciless after establishing a 19-1 start and went on capping the first period 29-3.

They went on to finish the first half with a 21-point cushion, 38-18.

30-point lead in second half

In the second half, they grabbed a 30-point lead, 49-19, after uncorking a 10-1 run, with team captain and eventual player of the game Jimpaul Amistoso topping it with a layup.

They went on to finish the third period with a 24-point lead, 55-31.

The Green Lancers of head coach Gary Cortes maintained their huge lead in the final canto all the way to the end game.

Green Lancers players points

Amistoso finished with 12 points, while AJ Sacayan grabbed 10 points.

Zyle Cabellon, Christopher Isabelo, and Raul Gentallan combined for 23 points for the Green Lancers.

Kenneth Babalcon had 13 points, while Kenn Melitante tallied 12 and Den Ric Orgong added 11 points for the Cheetahs.

