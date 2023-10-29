Cesafi football: USC Warriors destroy UC Webmasters with 5-0 rout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) college division football defending champion, University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, grabbed their second straight win by demolishing the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 5-0, on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at their own turf in USC-TC football pitch.

The Warriors now have two wins with one draw to grab the top spot of Cesafi football’s college division, while UC absorbed their second loss with one victory and one draw.

USC’s Jaire Dave Tanjay put on a dominating performance after scoring a hat trick or three goals in their win over UC.

Tanjay logged his goals at the 12th, 52nd, and 78th minutes. His teammate Gian Renzo Custo scored his lone goal at the first minute of the match, while Areli Acuin Gaspe put the icing on the cake with an 88th minute goal.

In the other college division match, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars trounced the newcomers, University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, 3-0.

MC Maiko Silva led the Jaguars with a brace or two goals at the fourth and ninth minutes. Jay Cupas completed the Jaguars’ convincing win with his 40th minute goal.

USJ-R earned their second win with one draw, while UP Cebu suffered their third loss without a win.

In the secondary division, USC’s high school squad and former Cesafi high school champion, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles capped off their match with a 0-0 game.

It was SHS-AdC’s first draw with one defeat, while USC’s second draw in the secondary division.

