ARQ Boxing Stable pugs finish 5-0 in Tuburan slugfest 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ARQ Boxing Stable swept all of its five scheduled bouts in the “Kumbati 15” fight card on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the Tuburan Sports Complex in northwest Cebu.

ARQ’s Ian Paul Abne, Berland Robles, Rodel Wenceslao, Ramil Macado Jr., and Riel Gabunilas were triumphant in their respective bouts in the fight card co-promoted by ARQ Sports and Omega Boxing Gym.

Abne

Abne who fought in the co-main event won over Jeven Villacite via unanimous decision after 10 rounds. The judges at ringside scored it 97-93, 97-93, and 100-90, all in favor of Abne, the younger brother of OPBF champion April Jay Abne.

Abne remained undefeated with 10 wins, four knockouts, and one draw, while Villacite absorbed his sixth defeat with six wins, five draws, and one knockout.

Robles

Also, Robles bagged a unanimous decision victory against Renoel Pael in their lopsided eight-rounder duel.

All three judges scored the bout 79-72, for Robles who improved his unblemished record to 10-0 with four knockouts.

Pael dropped to a 23-15-1 (win-loss-draw) with 12 knockouts after last night’s defeat.

Wenceslao

ARQ’s lone welterweight prospect, Rodel Wenceslao forced his foe, Ryan Maano to quit on his stool in three rounds.

This earned Wenceslao a fourth-round stoppage to improve to a 20-19-2 record with nine KOs, while Maano dropped to a 6-18-2 slate with 2KOs.

Macado Jr.

Macado Jr. joined Wenceslao in putting up an impressive win after scoring a second-round stoppage.

Macado Jr. like Wenceslao forced his opponent, Mike Kinaadman to quit before the second round started. Prior to the stoppage, Macado Jr. knocked down Kinaadman with a body shot.

The win kept Macado Jr.’s record unbeaten 8-0 with four knockouts, while Kinaadman suffered his 22nd defeat with 8 wins, two draws, and six knockouts.

Gabunilas

Lastly, Gabunilas (3-0), the younger brother of WBO youth champion John Paul Gabunilas completed ARQ’s sweep with a unanimous decision win against Rustom Sario (2-3).

