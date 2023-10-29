Leren Bautista hurt by criticisms over romance with Ricci Rivero

It seems that beauty queen Leren Bautista is not yet done dealing with “hurtful words” over her controversial relationship with basketball player Ricci Rivero, as she vowed that “truth shall prevail.”

Without addressing anyone in particular, Bautista took to her Facebook account on Saturday, Oct. 28, to repost a quote from US-based motivational speaker Case Kenny which talks about certain people trying to “dim [their] light.”

“A beautiful truth about life is that for every person trying to dim your light, there’s another drawn to your glow,” read Kenny’s post, which the Los Baños councilor reposted on her Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Bautista admitted in her caption that dealing with “hurtful words scarred [her] deeply” while reminding that rising is about “lifting others.”

“Damage has been done and hurtful words have been said that scarred me deeply, but it won’t stop me from doing what is right. We rise by lifting others. Not the other way around,” she wrote.

The former beauty queen then noted that “at the end of the day,” the “truth shall prevail.”

Bautista’s post comes days after declaring that she has “no energy for hate” on social media, although she limited the people who can comment on her Facebook posts, as of this writing.

The Miss Globe 2019 second runner-up’s romance with Rivero is marred with controversy, as Bautista was accused as the third party behind the baller’s split with ex-girlfriend Andrea Brillantes — to which both parties firmly denied on multiple occasions.

Bautista and Rivero’s relationship, however, earned the support of the athlete’s parents on social media, with the latter’s father Paolo reminded about the importance of dating someone with “respect.”

