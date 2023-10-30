BFP personnel assist voters in Mandaue poll center

By: Doris C. Bongcac - CDN Digital | October 30,2023 - 09:17 AM

BFP assist voters

Bureau of Fire Protection personnel in Mandaue City provide assistance to a senior citizen who wants to vote in the Barangay and SK elections on Monday morning, October 30. CDN Digital photo | Doris C. Bongcac

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel in Mandaue City have already provided assistance to at least four individuals who were having difficulties in reaching their assigned precincts at the Mandaue City Central School, three hours since the voting precincts opened at 7 a.m. on Monday, October 30, 2023.

According to Fire Officer 3 Charles Rogel Mutia, assistance was extended to senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWD).

At around 8:39 am, they offered their stretcher to a senior citizen who had to get to her assigned precinct in Barangay Alang-alang. 

Cherry May Villapaña, who has Parkinson’s disease, also stayed at the first aid service area to rest before she cast her vote. 

Mutia said they could also provide medical assistance when needed. 

He added that a fire truck and ambulance are on standby close to the school in case of emergency.  

/bmjo

