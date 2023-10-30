Barangay and SK elections: How is manual voting done?

By: Doris C. Bongcac - CDN Digital | October 30,2023 - 08:38 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Voting in a manual election is a bit different from the automated election that we have gotten used to.

But the process is somewhat similar.

You start by looking for your assigned clustered precinct.

After that, you will fill up a small sheet of paper that will contain basic information, including your precinct and sequence number.

You then wait in line.

Most of the polling centers have assigned chairs that voters can sit on while they wait.

Writing names, not shading ballot

Waiting normally takes 10 to 15 minutes, less for seniors and PWDs who are provided with an express lane.

Inside the precinct, voters are provided with ballots.

And since this is a manual election, you write the names of your preferred candidates on the ballot instead of shading a circle beside their names in an automated election.

After filling up the ballot, you will be assisted to drop this on the designated ballot box and an indelible ink is placed on a finger.

Manual voting is done in at least five minutes.

Junifer Bregente, 45, of Barangay Alang-alang, was among those who visited his assigned precinct in Mandaue City early on Monday to cast his vote.

Bregente, who was on a wheeled chair, was accompanied by two relatives.

“Gusto ko mo exercise sa akong right to vote,” he said.

Voting ends at 3 p.m.

