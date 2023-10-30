DOH: Spare young kids from infection, keep them off crowded cemeteries

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday advised the public to refrain from tagging along young children when they visit crowded cemeteries on All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day or “Undas” to keep them safe from injuries and diseases.

“I am advising parents and caregivers not to bring small children to cemeteries as overcrowding and intense heat and sudden unexpected downpour may cause diseases to small children,” Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said, noting that children have weaker resistance against infections.

Herbosa also warned that COVID-19 is still around and causes “sporadic cases and an increase in cases in some regions.”

The DOH likewise advised the public to plan their trips in advance, bring enough food and water, and avoid bringing food items that get easily spoiled due to heat.

He also asked the public to be cautious when buying food and drinks from ambulant vendors.

“We can all prevent contracting diseases when visiting our dearly departed loved ones. Let us be responsible with our actions and make our visit solemn,” Herbosa said.

RELATED STORIES

Cebuanos who find comfort living inside cemeteries

No overnight stay in cemeteries on Undas 2022 pushed

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP