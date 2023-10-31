Vendors urged not to overprice candles for Kalag-Kalag

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) here said on Tuesday, October 31, that they had a suggested retail price (SRP) of candles for the All Saints’ Day and All Souls Day on November 1 and 2.

Ines Cajegas, chief trade industry development specialist of the Consumer Protection Division of DTI Cebu Province, said they had SRP for the candles because it was part of the basic necessity and prime commodity category.

READ: LIVE UPDATES: Kalag-Kalag 2023

Flowers not a basic necessity

“As to the flowers, it is not considered as basic necessity, so we only monitor the prices of which but kung unreasonable pod ang (if the it would only be unreasonable) price, we can go after them sa (in)Consumer Acts of the Philippines na pod (also) for either deceptive or unfair sales act,” Cajegas said.

Among the kinds of candles that the DTI is monitoring according to Cajegas are the ‘Esperma white’ which usually contains 20 pieces per pack.

READ: Kalag-Kalag: Flowers, mananabtan, Dakong Krus in Calamba Cemetery

Esperma

The 5-Star Esperma white would range from P100 to P185 per pack, depending on its size.

“There is also Star’s Esperma [nga] barato ra, 45 to 48 pesos per 10 pieces pack pero dili na siya kaayo dako [but] gamay, so mo depende ra gyud (but this is not that big [but] small, so it will really depend),” Cajegas said.

She said that the buyers could buy cheaper in the supermarkets than near the cemeteries.

“Remember, sa sementeryo na ang parts ana gyud daghan nang niagi sa supply chain. From the supplier to the trader to the ambulant vendor,” she said.

(Just remember, in the cemetery the parts of those have already gone from many hands in the supply chain. From the supplier to the trader to the ambulant vendor.)

READ: Lapida making: Engraving gravestones, a maker’s remarkable journey

Ambulant vendor

The trade specialist said that usually, prices of candles would be higher when the customers would purchase them from the ambulant vendors.

Ambulants are those vendors who do not have a permanent place or stall for their businesses.

“Kung ikaw pod wise consumer, kung gamay ra imong paliton, rather than spending padung sa supermarket, anha naka dapit sa menteryo [mo palit] or sa simbahan,” she said.

(If you are a wise consumer, if you only buy a few candles, rather than spend them at the supermarket, you will just buy them at the cemetery or the church.)

She assured that the consumers should not worry about the prices of candles because the prices would vary based on their preferences.

READ: Kalag-Kalag 2023: Flower, candle vendors prepare for influx of buyers

Prices of candles

In P. Lopez Street in Cebu City, the customers can buy candles in glass from P50 to P150, depending on their sizes, while ordinary candles cost P25 to P75 per pack.

Cajegas said that DTI Cebu Province started monitoring candle prices last Friday, October 27.

“It looks like there are supplies abundant. Dili gyud ta maglisod sa supply especially sa supermarkets but diha sa mga cemeteries na, sa mga other vendors naa nay mogawas nga locally manufactured candles,” Cajegas said.

(It looks like there are supplies, abundant. We would not find the supply difficult, especially in supermarkets, but here in the cemeteries, the other vendors here would sell locally manufactured candles.)

READ: Why candles are important on All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day

Check on local vendors

Cajegas urged the local government units to also check that the vendors would not be selling overpriced items.

She said the vendors should sell their products at reasonable prices.

“DTI is advising consumers to exercise their right to choose more carefully,” Cajegas said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP