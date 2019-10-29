Why candles are important on All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day

Cebu City, Philippines—Traditionally, candles are lighted for prayer intentions.

It is a form of offering for a petition, or a simple thanksgiving.

There are different types of candles, among them, votive candles, or prayer candles, which are intended as offering in an act of Christian prayer.

Candles play a huge role during All Souls’ and All Saints’ Day every November 1 and 2.

Christian Filipinos visit cemeteries to pay respect to departed loved ones—be it family members, relatives, or friends—to pray for the eternal repose of their souls.

It is said that one candle is lighted near the tomb of a loved one as an offering for their soul to escape purgatory and enter heaven.

This Wednesday morning, CDN Digital takes you to the biggest cemetery in Cebu City, the Carreta Cemetery, to check on the prices of candles for the upcoming All Souls’ and All Saints’ Day 2019.

Here are the prices of different types of candles often used to offer for the souls of our departed loved ones:

Tall red and white candles – P1 each

Yellow and red short votive candles – P5 each

White tea light candles – P5 each

White short votive candles – P20 per 3 pieces