‘Badjao Girl’ Rita Gaviola now engaged 

Rita Gaviola, an actress and social media personality known as ‘Badjao Girl,’ is now engaged to her non-showbiz partner, Jeric Ong.

This news was shared by Rita through her Facebook account.

She proudly announced her engagement to her boyfriend despite facing criticism from bashers and haters.

Some netizens criticized her while she was conducting live selling sessions on TikTok, suggesting that she should stop selling and return to begging since she is a Badjao.

However, Rita defended herself, saying, “Nilalait n’yo ko na babalik ako sa pamamalimos, du’n na lang? Kahit bumalik ako sa pamamalimos ko, proud ako, naghirap ako. Dumaan ako sa mga ganoong proseso. Di ba?”

Following this, Rita happily shared with her fans and social media followers that she got engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend, Jeric Ong, on October 30, 2023.

In the photo she posted on Facebook, you can see Rita’s surprise as her boyfriend kneels in front of her, holding the engagement ring.

“This is it,” was the short caption Rita wrote on her post.

Rita and Jeric already have a child together, whom they are now raising.