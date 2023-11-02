Formula One: World championship standings
This is the Formula One (F1) World championship standings ahead of this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix:
Drivers
1. Max Verstappen (NED) 491 pts – world champion
2. Sergio Perez (MEX) 240
3. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 220
4. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 183
5. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 183
6. Lando Norris (GBR) 169
7. Charles Leclerc (MON) 166
8. George Russell (GBR) 151
9. Oscar Piastri (AUS) 87
10. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 56
11. Lance Stroll (CAN) 53
12. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 45
13. Alex Albon (THA) 27
14. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 10
15. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 9
16. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 8
17. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 6
18. Zhou Guanyu (CHN) 6
19. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 3
20. Liam Lawson (NZL) 2
21. Logan Sargeant (USA) 1
22. Nyck de Vries (NED) 0
Constructors
1. Red Bull 731 pts – world champions
2. Mercedes 371
3. Ferrari 349
4. McLaren 256
5. Aston Martin 236
6. Alpine 101
7. Williams 28
8. AlphaTauri 16
9. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12
