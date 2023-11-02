Toledo accident: 1 dead, 2 injured in fatal motorcycle collision

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A collision between two motorcycles in Toledo City claimed the life of a man and injured two others on Thursday, November 2.

Police in Toledo City confirmed receiving alerts of a vehicular accident in Poloyapoy Street corner Rafols in the city around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday.

However, one of the drivers of the motorcycle, identified as Xavier Kennedy Dogmoc, died. Members of the responding first-aid unit declared Dogmoc dead on the spot due to severe injuries.

Dugmok was driving a black-colored Honda Click motorcycle.

On the other hand, the other driver and his passenger were rushed to a nearby hospital after sustaining injuries.

They were identified as Kent Oliver Villarin Villarta and Chris Rabanes Racaza, both residents of Toledo City.

Based on initial findings from authorities, the impact of the collision sent the deceased driver flying before landing on the concrete pavement a few meters away.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to conduct further investigations to determine the events that led to the Toledo accident.

Toledo City is a third-class component city that borders Cebu City in the southwest.

RELATED STORIES:

5 dead, 5 others hurt in road crash in Palawan

Carmen accident: Motorcycle rider killed after bumping head on back of truck

3 tourists killed in Carmen, Bohol van accident

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP