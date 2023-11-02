Police: 62,000 visited cemeteries in Lapu-Lapu City during Kalag-Kalag

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Over 62,000 individuals visited the different cemeteries in Lapu-Lapu City from October 31 to November 2.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said that Kalag-Kalag celebration in the city was “generally peaceful” despite the huge crowd at the cemeteries.

“Generally peaceful man ta. Wala tay natala nga dagko nga panghitabo,” Torres said.

Four of the city’s bigger cemeteries in Lapu-Lapu City are located on the mainland. These are the Humay-Humay Roman Catholic Cemetery in Barangay Pajo, Tugas Cemetery in Barangay Gun-ob, Mactan Island Memorial Garden Cemetery in Barangay Marigondon, and Haven of Peace Memorial Garden in Barangay Mactan.

Meanwhile, a public cemetery is situated on Olango Island.

Torres said that the bulk of cemetery visitors was recorded on Wednesday, November 1, but the All Saints’ Day celebration here remained very peaceful.

He said that while, they confiscated prohibited items such as liquor/alcoholic drinks and bladed weapons from some of the cemetery visitors, this was nothing serious.

“Ang mga gamit nila sa pag panglimpyo nga mga bladed weapons, giuli raman pod sa ilaha paggawas nila sa menteryo,” he added.

Torres said that starting on Friday, November 3, they will already start the recall of personnel deployed in cemeteries so they could already return to their designated posts.

But mobile patrol units will continue to monitor peace and order situation in the cemeteries.

