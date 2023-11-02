In Carcar, crim grad about to take board exams dies in fight he had nothing to do with

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 23-year-old criminology graduate from Carcar City died in a shooting incident that stemmed from a heated altercation, which he had nothing to do with.

Authorities in Carcar City confirmed a shooting took place in Sitio Ylaya, Barangay Bolinawan late Wednesday evening, November 1.

The victim was identified as Sean Gantuangco, who had recently graduated as a police officer. He was about to take the board exams for criminologists, police said.

Meanwhile, the suspect, Marcialo Delima Baquiler, 60, had already surrendered. He is currently detained at the Carcar City Police Station.

The bullet that hit the 23-year-old Gantuangco was not intended for him, investigators learned.

Police Lt. Col. Pedy Noval, chief of the Carcar City Police Station, said they found out that Baquiler got into a conflict with his nephew, Josephus Renejane, earlier that day.

Noval told Cebu-based radio station dyHP that Baquiler apparently attacked Renejane when the latter went out to buy oil on Wednesday.

Renejane ran back to their house uphill. If the family needed to run some errands, they had to go downhill, added Noval.

When Renejane was about to go back downhill, he saw Gantuangco riding a motorcycle and dropping his girlfriend nearby.

The two men knew each other, police said.

Renejane offered to pay Gantuangco to drive him downhill, which the criminology graduate accepted.

While both were traveling, Baquiler spotted them and then fired two shots toward the two younger men.

Both Renejane and Gantuangco sustained gunshot wounds but the one that hit Gantuangco turned out to be fatal. Renejane sustained a gunshot wound on his left arm, added Noval.

Gantuangco’s family is intent on filing complaints against Baquiler, said the police.

Carcar City is a fifth-class component city located approximately 40 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

