Coach Arvin Loberanis shares tips on how to become a good runner

CEBU CITY, Philippines—If you’re planning to start running, Cebuano coach Arvin Loberanis is one person you would want to get some tips from.

Loberanis is a well-known running coach in Cebu who has produced a lot of top-notch athletes.

He is currently the head coach of the University of San Carlos (USC) athletics team.

Since running events are again booming in Cebu lately, we invited coach Arvin to talk about running in an episode of CDN SportsTalk.

How to become a runner

For coach Arvin, running is actually easy.

“Everyone can run, even kids can run,” he said.

But for us to do it right, he suggests learning the basics.

“There are a lot of techicalities to avoid injuries,” Loberanis said. “When I coach, more on running mechanics.”

Basics

For Loberanis, it is important to learn and master the basics.

This includes things like correct landing of foot, breathing, and the swing and coordination of the arms and legs.

“Once you see the runner be comfortable with the proper running form, you’re OK with the basics,” he said.

Endurance

Once you get past the basics, endurance is the next thing to work on. This means doing a series of distance running.

He also said there are drills that can help in building endurance.

“We have programs to work on endurance like distance running,” Loberanis said.

One important reminder for runners at this stage is not to walk anymore.

“As much as possible, don’t walk. You can slow down, but as much as possible, do not walk,” he said.

Specialization

But Loberanis said that once you start training for running, you have to know what kind of running you’re getting in to.

“There will be different programs depending on what kind of running you choose (short, middle, long distance),” Loberanis said.

Specialized programs will depend on what you choose or what you want to master.

No age limit

Loberanis said the perfect age to start running is around 7 years old.

“But there are some who start as young as 6 now,” Loberanis said.

As to age limit, Loberanis had this to say.

“There is no limit sa running,” he said. He even said that he knew of a runner who was already 100 years old and still finished with a good time.

“The important thing is that there is clearance from the doctor,” Loberanis said. “The doctor will determine if you’re okay to run.”

Determination

Meanwhile, his advice to those who want to start running is this:

“If you’re really interested, you have to be determined. You really need to like it. Actually, becoming faster is simple. We coaches, we don’t really say we are good. It’s up to the athlete. 60 percent of what the runner is is because of the athlete, not the coach. We, the coaches, are just the back-up. But you really have to be determined.”

He also reminded runners that losing is okay.

“Remember, losing is part of the process of being a good runner. So if you lose, accept it and work on what’s needed to be worked on to be better.”

