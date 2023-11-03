Comelec mulls taking control of Negros Oriental district in special poll to replace Teves

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said it might place the third district of Negros Oriental under its control during the special election on December 9 to fill the seat that was vacated by expelled representative Arnolfo Teves Jr.

“We are studying the possibility of placing the entire [third] district of Negros Oriental under Comelec control, may pag-aaral pa po tayong ginagawa diyan – hopefully matapos by next week (we are already conducting a study on it which hopefully would finish by next week),” said Comelec chair George Garcia during a press conference Friday.

Under Comelec Resolution No. 10757, the poll body may take control of an area during the conduct of an election due to the following:

History of/or current intense rivalry among contending parties. Such rivalries could motivate people to engage in violent acts

Incidents of politically-motivated violence involving aspirants/candidates and other supporters

Violence may be facilitated by the employment of Private Armed Groups

Serious armed threats posed by the Communist Terrorist Groups and other threat groups.

Negros Oriental has been hounded by several cases of political violence, including the assassination of Gov. Roel Degamo in March. Teves allegedly masterminded Degamo’s killing.

Garcia also said that Comelec has already started its preparations for the special election by procuring materials for December 9.

“Hopefully before the end of November, matapos tayo because we would like to deliver by the first week of December kasi nga December 9 ‘yung halalan (we’ll finish it because we would like to deliver by the first week of December because December 9 is the day of the election),” he noted.

Garcia said the filing of certificates of candidacy for the special poll was extended from November 6-8 to November 6-11 “to ensure sufficient notice for everyone.”

