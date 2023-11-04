Lapu-Lapu: Walk with Mary starts activities leading to Nuestra Señora De Regla fiesta

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The clergy from the Nuestra Señora De Regla-Parish National Shrine, in coordination with the Lapu-Lapu City government, have already prepared several activities for the 288th Patronal Fiesta of the image of Nuestra Señora De Regla on November 20-21.

This year’s fiesta carries a theme “Maria, Kauban sa Paglawig sa BEC ngadto sa Sinudohanong Simbahan.”

On Saturday, November 4, the parish will conduct the “Walk with Mary, a dawn procession, that will start at 4:00 a.m.

The procession will start at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall Grounds and will end at the parish in D.M. Dimataga Street, Barangay Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City.

On November 8, the city will also hold a “Fiesta sa Lapu-Lapu Job Fair 2023” which will be participated by 27 companies and employers.

The Public Employment Service Office (PESO) will lead the activity, in partnership with MEZ2 Estate, Aboitiz InfraCapital, and the Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office VII.

The job fair will start from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Outlets Pueblo Verde, Barangay Basak in Lapu-Lapu City.

“Don’t forget to bring five (5) copies of your updated resume, ballpen and get ready to be hired on the spot,” Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said in a Facebook post.

Other activities that the city government has prepared are the Tourism Night on November 9, Fluvial Parade on November 12, Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu Festival on November 19, Binibining Lapu-Lapu Coronation Night on November 20, and Free Concert on November 21, among others.

