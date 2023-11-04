Rama wants Franklin Ong to be re-elected as ABC president.

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama wanted Franklyn Ong to keep his seat in the City Council and remain as the president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) by running for re-election for the position.

This follows after Rama endorsed Ong for reelection during his “Ingna’ng Mayor” program via Sugboanon Channel, the Cebu City government’s teleradyo program on Friday, November 3.

Rama said he had supported Ong even before the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections 2023.

Why Rama supports Ong

“If I will have my own way, if the barangay captains will respect the mayor and my own group, Partido Barug, how I wish it should be,” Rama said.

For the second time, Rama expressed support for Ong to lead another term as the ABC president because of his “productive” relationship with the city’s barangay officials.

“Unsa may problema, ni Franklyn Ong (ta mangayo og tabang). ABC na daan, very instrumental [during] the Covid-19, and [Covid-19] vaccination, and [super typhoon] Odette. Wa gyud na siya mawa sa pirmi natong pangayo’g tabang,” he said.

(Whatever the problems, we go to Franklyn Ong (to seek help). Look at the ABC, it was very instrumental [during] the Covid-19, and [Covid-19] vaccination, and [super typhoon] Odette. He had never been gone when it comes to us asking help from him.)

Endorsement of Ong

According to Rama, his endorsement of Ong goes beyond political partisan, highlighting the importance of the city’s progress.

“Kaysa sobra kaayo ta sa politika. Let’s us focus on SSS CAP (Servanthood, Stewardship, Shepherding, Custodianship, Advisorship and Partnership), our mantra and we will bring it to our barangay officials,” Rama said.

(Because we have so much politics. Let us focus on SSS CAP (Servanthood, Stewardship, Shepherding, Custodianship, Advisorship and Partnership), our mantra and we will bring it to our barangay officials.)

For welfare of Cebuanos

Moreover, the mayor said that what he was doing was for the welfare of the Cebuano people.

Franklyn Ong is allied with the opposition “Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan”, while Rama, the founder of “Partido Barug,” had declared himself as an independent mayor.

