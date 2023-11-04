PM Kishida: Japan to send 12 ships to PH Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — The Japanese government will send 12 ships to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) as part of its commitment to help boost the Philippines’ maritime security capabilities, Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said on Saturday.

Kishida announced this during his address before the Philippine Congress at a joint special session convened for the Japanese leader’s two-day visit.

This will be on top of the warning and control radar delivered by a Japanese firm to the Philippine Air Force, efforts which Japan believes are crucial to maintaining a ‘free and open Indo-Pacific’ (FOIP).

“The last pillar of the New FOIP Plan is ‘extending efforts for security and safe use of the sea to the air’. Japan has hitherto provided 12 ships to the Coast Guard to play a part in improving the Philippines’ maritime security capability. Furthermore, a Japanese firm delivered a warning and control radar to the Philippine Air Force last month in order to improve Air Domain Awareness,” Kishida said.

“Also yesterday, Japan agreed with the Philippines to provide coastal surveillance radars to the Philippine Navy as the first cooperation project in the world under Japan’s newly established Official Security Assistance (OSA) this year. Japan will continue to contribute to the enhancement of the Philippines’ security capabilities, thereby contributing to regional peace and stability,” he added.

Previously, it was reported that Kishida would board a PCG vessel made by Japan. As of now, PCG has 13 Japanese-made ships, including ten multi-role response vessels (MRRV), two offshore patrol vessels, and a buoy tender vessel.

Among the 10 MRRVs made by Japan is BRP Teresa Magbanua, which is currently the biggest PCG vessel as of now.

This is not the first time that Japan has assisted the Philippines in terms of defense capability. In 2012, Japan committed to send 12 boats that could be used to establish a minimum credible defense posture amid territorial disputes and threats over the West Philippine Sea.

Last February, Kishida — during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s official working visit — said that he is seeking strengthened cooperation between Japan, the Philippines, and the United States (US).

Aside from the defense assistance, Kishida also mentioned in passing the agreement between him and Marcos to push through with formal talks on the reciprocal access agreement (RAA), which will further deepen strategic cooperation between the Philippines and Japan.

Earlier, the House and the Senate held a special joint session at the Batasan Complex on Saturday to welcome and hear Kishida’s address.

A special session was necessary as both chambers of Congress are on a break, with the regular session being adjourned since September 30. The second regular session of the 19th Congress will officially resume on Monday, November 6.

The session was presided over by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

