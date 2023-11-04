LOOK: Vina Morales, rumored BF Andrew Kovalcin go on dinner date in US

Fans and fellow celebrities couldn’t help but gush over Vina Morales and her rumored non-showbiz boyfriend, Andrew Kovalcin, who were shown enjoying each other’s company during their dinner date in the United States.

The actress-singer and Kovalcin were all smiles while sitting beside each other and bonding over a meal, as seen on Morales’ Instagram page on Friday, Nov. 3. Morales was holding Kovalcin’s arm while he looked fondly at the actress.

“Dinner for two!” Morales captioned her post, adding a smiling face emoji.

In a separate post, the pair was also seen spending time at what appears to be a park in Washington, D.C.

“Autumn leaves and beautiful sunset at Washington D.C.,” Morales wrote, this time including a heart emoji.

The comments section was filled with compliments for the pair, with fellow celebrities expressing happiness for Morales and her love life.

This is not the first time Kovalcin was seen on Morales’ social media page. In November 2022, the actress showed photos of her vacation in Boracay with Kovalcin.

In a “Magandang Buhay” interview, Morales disclosed that she first met her rumored boyfriend in Hawaii 21 years ago, and that the two of them reunited during her 2022 US concert tour.

“All [this] time, he has always been in touch, email, hindi ko lang nababasa masyado, pati sa Instagram, but he is really a nice guy. I am praying. I don’t know, let’s see where God will lead us,” she said at the time.

Morales has yet to confirm their relationship status as of this writing.

