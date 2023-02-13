Marcos back from Japan: ‘We carry with us over $13B in contributions, pledges’ 

MANILA, Philippines — A total of $13 billion in contributions and pledges was obtained during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s five-day official visit to Japan for the Philippine Business Opportunities Forum.

“Coming back, we carry with us over 13 billion US dollars in contributions and pledges to benefit our people and create approximately 24,000 jobs, and further solidify the foundation of our economic environment,” Marcos said during his arrival speech at the Villamor Airbase in Pasay City.

Marcos also said that Japan loaned 377 billion in Japanese Yen, or around $3 billion, for the completion of infrastructure development projects across the country, including the North-South Commuter Railway for Malolos-Tutuban, and the North South-Commuter Railway Project Extension.

“The completion of these projects along with other large-scale development assistance projects such as the Metro Manila Subway Project and many more across the country are expected to translate to better lives for Filipinos through improved facilitation of the movement of people of goods and services,” he said.

In Japan, the President said he met with business leaders and potential investors, briefing them “on the new and better business climate and investment environment in the Philippines.”

Marcos also said that bilateral agreements were forged which would strengthen strategic partnership of Manila and Tokyo and cement the two countries’ security relations. The pacts likewise would further boost agriculture and information, communications and technology cooperations.

Marcos and Japanese shipping companies and associations also met in Japan, which is the second largest maritime industry in the world, employing a total of 31,673 Filipino seafarers that constitute 70 percent of the Japanese maritime crew.

“The Japanese shipping companies also have investments and long term partnerships with Filipino stakeholders in maritime education and welfare programs,” said Marcos.

Moreover, the five-day official of Marcos to Japan – his 9th foreign trip since assuming the presidency in June 2022 – was also able to reaffirm commitments to enhance close friendship and cultural ties between FIlipinos and the Japanese as he met with Japan’s Imperial Family Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

