Radio announcer in Misamis Occidental shot dead while on air

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A radio announcer from Misamis Occidental in Mindanao was shot dead while he was on air on Sunday, November 5.

The victim was identified as Juan Jumalon, 57, who was also known professionally as ‘Johnny Walker’, for 94.7 Calamba Gold FM, a local radio station based in Calamba town in Misamis Occidental.

The crime took place inside Jumalon’s booth located in his residence in P-2, Brgy. Don Bernardo A. Neri, also in Calamba town.

Based on initial findings from the Calamba Police Station, a man asked permission to enter the radio station’s premises to announce ‘something important.’

Witnesses suddenly saw the man take out a gun from his pocket shortly before entering the booth where Jumalon was on air, then fired a single shot towards the broadcaster.

The suspect immediately fled the area.

The gruesome shooting was also captured on 94.7 Calamba Gold FM’s Facebook live video.

While the original live video was already deleted from the platform, netizens who watched the live stream managed to screen-record the crime, showing the suspect grabbing Jumalon’s gold necklace before speeding away.

Jumalon’s relatives rushed him to a nearby hospital but physicians declared him dead on arrival.

Police have already conducted a dragnet operation in the hopes of getting the perpetrator. Investigations are also ongoing to determine possible motives behind Jumalon’s killing.

