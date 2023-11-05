Kilay, an aspin, works as ‘porter’ in Bogo port where he was left by his owner

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Kilay, an Aspin or asong Pinoy, helps porters in Polambato Port in Bogo City, in securing the rope from the boat that was about to dock in the port, hoping that his owner was on it and would take him back.

Earlier, Kilay became viral on Facebook, after he was seen grabbing the rope from the boat to secure it to the port.

How did he get in the port?

Who is Kilay?

According to Junior, a porter who currently takes good care of Kilay, the dog’s owner was a crew member of a passenger vessel, where he was with him on the boat.

Kilay was originally from Allen, Samar. His previous owner used to call him “Chokoy.” However, they changed his name because they used to draw eyebrows on Kilay’s face.

The passenger vessel, LiteFerry 29, travels from Matnog Port in Sorsogon to Polambato Port in Bogo City.

Why Kilay was left in Bogo

However, the passenger vessel’s management became strict, and the owner of Kilay was asked to leave the dog when they dock at Polambato Port.

“Bawal man ang iro sa barko, mao pod nga kompaniya nga walay iro pasakyon,” Junior said in a video posted by The Wild Harvest in Facebook.

(It is prohibited to have a dog in the boat, the company also said that no dog would be allowed to board the ship.)

When the owner of Kilay left him in the Polambato Port, he was brought to the dog pound which was situated near the shoreline.

Kilay’s cry

Junior said that every time Kilay seas a passenger vessel passing by the dog pound, he would mourn and cry.

“Modangoyngoy intawn siya uy. Hilak tawn ni siyag molarga ang Lite Ferry,” he added.

(He would really cry. He would cry when the Lite Ferry would leave port.)

Due to this, the management of the dog pound decided to let him go and bring him back to the port.

Grab rope to wait for master

At first, Junior said that Kilay would only grab the rope from a Lite Shipping vessel, hoping that he would see again his previous owner.

“Nagtuo man gud ni siya nga naa ang iyang amo sa barko,” he said.

(He believes that his owner would be in the boat.)

Netizens send donations for Kilay

However, Kilay may no longer see his owner again, since the route of the passenger vessel where his owner works, was already changed.

But as time passed by, Kilay would already help in grabbing the rope from any kind of vessel that would dock in the port.

Aside from Junior, some locals and workers in the port would also feed Kilay, describing the dog as adorable and friendly.

Since the posting of Kilay’s story, some netizens have been touched and even helped the dog by sending donations for his food and check-ups to a veterinary clinic.

