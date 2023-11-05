UC Baby Webmasters snap USJ-R Baby Jaguars’ unbeaten streak in Cesafi HS basketball

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters became the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars’ kryptonite after they snapped the latter’s unbeaten winning streak, 79-42, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball.

The UC Baby Webmasters ended the Baby Jaguars’ four-game winning streak in their game on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The victory improved the standings of the UC Baby Webmasters of head coach Jover Samonte to five wins with one defeat, while the Baby Jaguars now have a 4-1 (win-loss) card.

Jayver Palco was clicking on all cylinders after leading UC in scoring with his 18-point outing.

Gerald Cabab and Lourdonnie Cuyos added 11 and 10 points, respectively for the Baby Webmasters, while teammates Joshua Sabando and Johncel Borjal combined for 15 points in their dominant win.

Chuck Calvo had 13 points, while Clark Canpia added 10 points in USJ-R’s loss.

The UC Baby Webmasters were already cruising smoothly after the first two periods, 36-25. They went on to build a 30-point lead, 59-29, after the third period and didn’t look back all the way to the final buzzer.

UV 123, DBTC 32

Meanwhile, the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Green Lancers crushed the Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) Greywolves with a 91-point beating, 123-32, in the other high school game on Sunday.

Ismael Culdora was relentless on the floor, dropping 29 points for UV, 22 of which were tallied in the second half.

Three other Baby Green Lancers in Vincent Aying, Roderick Cambarijan, and Jerih Caro scored double-digits in their most lopsided win this season. Aying had 14 points, while Cambarijan and Caro each chipped in 10 points.

Christopher Bas was the lone double-digit scorer for the Greywolves with 10 points.

The win improved UV’s record to 5-2, while DBTC remained at the bottom of the team standings with a 1-7 slate.

UC braces for a tough matchup against the defending champions, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, on November 9 at 5 p.m., while DBTC returns on November 21 against USJ-R.

