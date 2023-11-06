Sexy photos of Kathryn Bernardo at waterfalls is too hot to handle

Kathryn Bernardo made rounds again on social media after showing off sexy photos of her during a trekking adventure.

Netizens and fellow celebrities were quick to notice the sexy photos of Kathryn, with most commenting fire emojis at the comments section of the Instagram post of the actress, which she captioned, “One with nature.”

Among the things netizens and celebrities noticed was Kathryn’s abs, which she has worked on for so long.

Here are some of the comments from fellow celebrities:

Melai Cantiveros said, “Grabeeee!” while Kathryn’s BFF Julia Montes said, “Ayyyyy tekaaaaa po (with smiley and fire emoji).”

Darla Sauler, on the other hand, said, “Bebeeeee!!!!”

“BABE!!!!! (fire emojis),” was also the comment of her co-star at “A Very Good Girl,” Chie Filomeno. “Best form… how?” commented broadcast journalist Bernadette Sembrano.

READ MORE: Kathryn Bernardo on ‘A Very Good Girl’ P100-million success: ‘This gives us hope for PH cinema’

Here are some of the comments of netizens.

“Uy parang nagsisi ako kumain ng breakfast. HAHAHAHAHA.”

“Even the waterfalls couldn’t put out that fireee!”

“Sana mag-sale ng abs sa 11/11.”

“Sarap i-bash nung abs…”

“Oh… That bod!”

“Sarap i-bash nung abs!”

“BOOOOM!!! UWIAN NA!”

What do you think about the sexy photos of The Kathryn Bernardo?

READ MORE: ‘I surrender’ says Kathryn Bernardo to her mini-me, Baby Eunice