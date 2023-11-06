Mindanao Independent Press Council condemns assassination of radio anchorman

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Mindanao Independent Press Council (MIPC) has joined the calls for justice on the assassination of Misamis Occidental radio anchorman Juan Jumalon, who was shot dead while on air on Sunday, November 5.

In a statement, the group expressed sadness on the ‘brutal and barbaric’ killing of Jumalon, a veteran radio broadcaster who was also known as DJ Johnny Walker.

“We, the members of Mindanao Independent Press Council Inc. (MIPC Inc.) are deeply saddened by the brutal and barbaric killing of Mr. Juan Jumalon, a prominent independent community Radio Broadcaster in Calamba, Misamis Occidental,” they wrote.

MIPC described Jumalon’s death as a ‘brazen act of violence committed against a member of the media’, and expressed their ‘deepest concern and unequivocal condemnation.’

“Attacks on journalists are not only attacks on the individuals themselves but are a grave assault on the fundamental principles of human rights, press freedom, and democracy itself,” they said.

The group also called for investigators to bring the perpetrators to justice as well as provide more measures aimed at protecting the lives of journalists in the country.

“It is imperative that a thorough and impartial investigation be conducted to identify and bring the perpetrator(s) to justice,” said MIPC.

“Regrettably, the Philippines has witnessed a concerning trend of media killings over the years. Journalists and media workers continue to face significant risks in the course of their work, often being subjected to threats, harassment, and violence,” they added.

MIPC also extended their condolences to the family and colleagues of Jumalon.

Jumalon, 57, was an anchor and proprietor of 94.7 Calamba Gold FM, a local radio station based in Calamba town in Misamis Occidental.

While Jumalon was doing his anchor duties on early on Sunday morning, November 5, a man barged inside his booth, located in his residence in Brgy. Don Bernardo A. Neri, and shot him twice.

The broadcast journalist was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) for a thorough investigation into the assassination.

