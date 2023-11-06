IE-Sapal outlasts CE-3/Blocktite, now 2-0 in Buildrite Cup cage wars 

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Industrial Engineers (IE)-Sapal grabbed their second straight win by narrowly beating Civil Engineers (CE)-3/Blocktite, 51-49, in the ongoing Buildrite Cup basketball tournament at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) gymnasium, over the weekend.

IE-Sapal now temporarily leads bracket A among six teams with their 2-0 (win-loss) record, followed by Mechanical Engineers-B/Maxbond with a 1-0 card.

IE Sapal scorers

Levi Sinson unloaded 19 points with four rebounds, two steals, and two assists to topscore IE-Sapal. His teammate Dan Ramos contributed 14 points.

CE3/Blocktite’s Enrico Reyes spoiled his double-double outing of 15 points and 11 boards, so as Raqueles Parba’s 10 markers in their defeat. CE3/Blocktite now has a 1-1 record.

Meanwhile, Computer Engineers-Tofil improved their record to a 1-1 slate after defeating United Architects of the Philippines-Cebu (UAP-Cebu)/Sinclair, 63-57, in the other game.

Cordero gets 19

Arnel Cordero scored 19 points with six boards, three blocks, and two assists to lead UAP-Cebu/Sinclair.

Neil Tiempo added 10 points in their victory.

Sinclair’s Lyndon Fermo was the team’s lone double-digit scorer with 12 points and nine rebounds as his team remained winless in two games.

Electrical Engineers/Floortek first win

On the other hand, Electrical Engineers/Floortek grabbed their first win in two games by outlasting Civil Engineers 4/Rubberstop, 59-54.

John Cubar had a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points for Floortek.

Bryan Deguma added 10 points for the winning squad.

Former Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) cager Franz Dysam had 23 points, but wasn’t enough to give Rubberstop the win, so as Lemuel Nieves who had 11 markers.

