Illegal drugs worth P7M confiscated from HVI in Lapu-Lapu City buy-bust

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A high-value individual (HVI) was arrested during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Camansi, Barangay Pajo in Lapu-Lapu City, at around 11:23 p.m. on Monday, November 6, 2023.

The suspected was identified as alias “Clarz.”

During the buybust operation, the police confiscated from the suspect 1,100 grams of suspected shabu worth P7,480,000.

Also confiscated from the suspect were a bag pack, a tea bag used as a container of the said illegal drugs, a unit of a cellular phone, and P500 cash.

They also recovered the P1,000 bill used as marked money.

RISE IN DEMAND

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, who responded in the area, lauded the successful drug operation of the LCPO.

“Mao ni buhing testamento nga ang atong kapulisan sa siyudad sa Lapu-Lapu, wala mangatulog. Ang illegal nga drugas, wala luna diri sa atong siyudad,” Chan said.

(This is a living testament that police in Lapu-Lapu are not sleeping. Illegal drugs has no place in our city.)

Chan said that this coming holiday season, they are expecting a rise in the supply of illegal drugs since demand might also increases.

“Hilabi na nga nagsingabot na ang Pasko, mao say igara usab sa mga mamaligyaay,” he added.

(Especially now when Christmas is fast approaching, this is when the pushers act up.)

With this, Chan urged Oponganons to report to authorities any illegal activities, especially involving illegal drugs.

