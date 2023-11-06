Cebu Daily Newscast: Shabu worth P3.7M seized from high-value target in Consolacion, Cebu

By: CDN Digital November 06,2023 - 05:48 PM

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Shabu worth P3.7M seized from high-value target in Consolacion, Cebu

Police arrest Philip Llaguno, who reportedly had 10 packs of shabu, the local term for metahemphatamine, weighing a total of 550 grams, and with an estimated street value of P3.7 million.

More than P3.7 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated from a suspected drug pusher, who was previously jailed for drug charges, in Consolacion town, northern Cebu, on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Police from Cebu province and the anti-narcotics agency in Central Visayas conducted a buy-bust operation in Barangay Lamac past 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Rivermaya reunion concert set Feb 17, 2024

Rivermaya, one of the more famous Philippine bands, is set for a reunion concert on February 17, 2024, in Metro Manila.

The reunion concert will feature the original Rivermaya cast of Bamboo (vocals), Rico Blanco (guitars), Nathan Azarcon (bass), and Mark Escueta (drums).  

Peasant group questions appointment of fishing tycoon as DA chief

A peasant group has questioned the appointment of fishing tycoon Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. as secretary of the Department of Agriculture (DA), saying that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should be replaced with an expert in achieving food sovereignty and “not in monetizing the ongoing food crisis.”

Unyon ng Manggagawa sa Agrikultura (UMA) acting chairperson Ariel Casilao on Sunday criticized the designation of Laurel, who donated P20 million for the presidential campaign of Marcos and P30 million for the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas.

Sexy photos of Kathryn Bernardo at waterfalls is too hot to handle

Kathryn Bernardo made rounds again on social media after showing off sexy photos of her during a trekking adventure.

Netizens and fellow celebrities were quick to notice the sexy photos of Kathryn, with most commenting fire emojis at the comments section of the  Instagram post of the actress, which she captioned, “One with nature.” 

Read Next

