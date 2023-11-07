Grieving Steadfast Builders pull out victory over Boss Macchiato

By: Glendale Rosal - CDN Digital | November 07,2023 - 08:35 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Steadfast Builders clinched their second win in four games in the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Season 2: Cebuano Cup while grieving the loss of their teammate, Kevyn Tenebroso.

Steadfast Builders defeated Boss Macchiato, 80-67, in the north conference on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) gym, days after Tenebroso was killed in a vehicular accident in northern Cebu.

Tenebroso, 27, was a champion player with the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers. He also suited up with the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI).

Charles Sicad finished with 14 points, four boards, and four assists to lead Steadfast Builders in their win dedicated to Tenebroso.

Gio Antigua added 13 markers and Andre Gabutero chipped in 10 points.

Boss Macchiato was led by Paolo Munez, who had a double-double game of 33 points and 15 rebounds.

Quadernos victorious

Meanwhile, Quadernos finally entered the winning column after nipping Mitsubishi by Ziv Zoleta, 70-58, in the southern conference.

Quadernos’ Dane Padinas unloaded 24 points to lead scorers in the game. His teammates Ian Sulit, Franz Antigua, and Joshua Zanoria scored 13, 12, and 11 points, respectively.

Alvin Rosal scored 18 points, while Fredritz Batayola added 17 for Mitsubishi.

Mitsubishi by Ziv Zoleta remained at the bottom of the southern conference team standings with their 0-5 (win-loss) record.

Defending champs win

MPBA defending champion, Truck N’ Trail manhandled Monterroyo, 117-64, to improve to 3-1 (win-loss) in the northern conference.

Seven of Truck N’ Trail’s players scored double-digits headed by Stephan Senarillos, who had a double-double outing of 19 points with 12 rebounds.

The rest of Truck N’ Trail’s double-digit scorers were Jeslar Larumbe (17), Dansoy Labata (13), King Osabel (12), Mikoh Pahugot (12), Paul Sungahid (10), and EJ Conahap (10).

Ramon Singson paced Monterroyo with 24 points as his team remained winless in four games.

Still unbeaten

Lastly, ARQ Builders stretched their immaculate record into 5-0 in the southern conference after beating Angel Mary, 76-66.

Ian Ortega tallied a game-high 21 points for ARQ, while George Sumalinog added 16 for them.

Kid Tuba-on had 15 points for Angel Mary which now has a 2-3 card.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Three MPBA teams log dominating wins

Swiatek beats Pegula to win WTA Finals, seal No.1 ranking

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP