San Francisco to host 2025 NBA All-Star game

San Francisco, United States—The 2025 NBA All-Star game will be held at the Golden State Warriors’ Chase Center home in San Francisco, the league announced on Monday, November 6.

The 74th edition of the mid-season showpiece will be held on February 16, 2025, NBA commissioner Adam Silver confirmed in a statement.

“We are thrilled to host our NBA All-Star festivities in the San Francisco Bay Area, where there is a long and storied history of basketball,” said Silver.

The NBA All-Star on-court events will tip off on February 14 with a game between rookies and second-year NBA players.

This season’s All-Star game is being held on February at Indianapolis, the first time the city has hosted the event since 1985.

The 2024 All-Star game is returning to the traditional Eastern Conference versus Western Conference format, raising the prospect of LeBron James and French prodigy Victor Wembanyama playing on the same side.

