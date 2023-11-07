Fuel prices in 5 gas stations in Cebu City: Diesel down by P1.10, gasoline by 45 cents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Motorists in Cebu City can expect a rollback in the prices of fuel starting on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

This was after oil firms announced in separate advisories that they would be cutting fuel prices for this week.

The price of diesel will be cut by P1.10 per liter while gasoline will be going down 45 centavos per liter.

READ: No ‘oil shock,’ but pricey fuel remains a concern

Likewise, the price of kerosene will be decreasing by P1.05 per liter.

It can be recalled that in the previous week, both diesel and kerosene prices declined by P1.25 and P1.20 per liter, respectively. Meanwhile, gasoline went up by P0.45 per liter.

The following are the fuel prices in some gasoline stations in Cebu City as of November 7:

Shell Gas Station Jones Avenue corner Uytengsu St.

Fuel Save Gasoline – P64.93

V-Power Gasoline – P71.76

Fuel Save Diesel – P63.55

V-Power Diesel – P72.71

Shell Mobility Midtown Mango

Fuel Save Diesel – P63.50

V-Power Diesel – P72.61

Fuel Save Gasoline – P64.93

V-Power Gasoline – P73.10

V-Power Racing – P74.83

Shell (Salinas Drive, Cebu City)

Fuel Save Diesel – P66.35. 64.70

V-Power Diesel – P75.01 73.19

Fuel Save Gasoline – P68.28 65.68

V-Power Gasoline – P74.70 72.95

V-Power Racing – P79.28 75.26

Shell (Duterte Street, Banawa, Cebu City)

Fuel Save Diesel – P64.70

V-Power Diesel – P73.19

Fuel Save Gasoline – P65.68

V-Power Gasoline – P72.95

V-Power Racing – P75.26

Petron Gas Station (V. Rama Avenue, Cebu City)

Diesel MAX – P62.70

XTRA Advance – P63.60

XCS – P64.50

Gaas – P77.22

