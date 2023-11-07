UCLM Webmasters tame USPF Baby Panthers, keep 7-0 win streak in Cesafi hoop battles

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters cruised into their seventh straight win in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball after outlasting the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, 87-80, on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Mandaue City-based Webmasters achieved an unprecedented feat in the league for clinching a 7-0 (win-loss) record to lead the team standings.

However, the Webmasters had to fight tooth-and-nail against the Baby Panthers before earning their sweet victory. They had to endure seven lead changes and seven deadlocks before building a considerable lead in the final period.

From a two-possession lead, 64-60, entering the final period, the Webmasters unloaded a 10-0 run, anchoring on Geo Rey Lumagod, Revo Lao and Kian Luchavez’s hot shooting to grab a 10-point lead, 70-60.

They further stretched their lead to 12, 82-70, midway in the final period and survived every comeback the Baby Panthers made until the final buzzer sounded.

“We always take it one game at a time. We don’t go out there complacent, we always treat all of of our opponents on the court seriously,” said UCLM’s head coach Caleb Gawangan.

“We need to survive the last three schools we’re facing, especially Sacred Heart (SHS-AdC) which for me will be our toughest opponent. But, I still give credit to the entire team, especially my players for winning seven games.”

Geo Rey Lumagod finished with a game-high 27 points for UCLM. Lumagod was instrumental in UCLM’s win after scoring 15 in the pivotal second half.

Rey Mallorca added 14 points, while Lao had 11 and Luchavez tallied 10 markers for UCLM.

Fritz Gonzales and Mark Lozano each scored 13 points in USPF’s losing efforts. USPF now has a 1-7 record to tie with the USC Baby Warriors and DBTC Greywolves in the bottom of the team standings.

