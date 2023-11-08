Miss Universe PH Michelle Dee shows off daily ensembles in El Salvador

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The most beautiful night in the universe is coming near and we are all here to show our support to the Philippines’ bet for this year’s Miss Universe.

Michelle Dee’s beauty queen genes were oozing as she embarked on her Miss Universe journey in El Salvador for the grand coronation night this coming November 18 (Saturday).

In her Instagram account, Michelle keeps all her followers in the loop with her Miss Universe activities, especially her outfits that are made to kill and make heads turn.

READ MORE: Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee’s evening gown walk a nod to mom Melanie Marquez

She arrived in El Salvador looking stunning in her denim top and skirt outfit with black boots and a black leather handbag.

During her official first day, Michelle kept the colors plain but the ensemble on point. With a white top and a short bandage skirt with an animal print on it. She did not just look great but made everyone feel her confidence and grace as she got into the rigorous work of registering, fitting, and getting to know the other candidates.

Keeping it bright and simple, Michelle is seen to be wearing a green and white flowy dress and she hangs out with the other candidates on her third day in El Salvador.

And for a day at the beach, a helicopter ride, sight seeing, this morena beauty was stunning in her blue with a mix of lavender beach ensemble.

Another day at the beach and her look is just ready to make her shine even more with her sparkly cover-up which shows off her curves.

The 72nd Miss Universe pageant will take place on November 18, 2023, in the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador.

The reigning Miss Universe is R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States.

/bmjo