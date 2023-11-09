SM malls in Cebu showcase readiness in national simultaneous earthquake drill

In response to the call of the national government to engage in an earthquake drill, SM City Cebu, SM Seaside City Cebu, and SM City Consolacion together with the Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine National Police, and the local government unit’s disaster risk reduction council, gathered their employees, tenants, affiliates, & agency personnel for the conduct of the simultaneous earthquake drill on November 9.

SM malls in Cebu support this project to better equip employees when earthquake strikes. In the continuing run of the NSED, growing public participation has been noted as well as the involvement of private sector organizations in support of this project.

At exactly 9AM, rumbling sound was played in the PA system signaling the start of the drill. All SM employees and tenants/affiliates performed “drop, cover and hold” position under payment counters, sturdy tables/seats, and the like.

Marshals led the evacuation of the premises and the assembly at the evacuation areas. Clearing operations were also conducted to ensure nobody was left in the building.

The program is in line with the National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) wherein the national government calls on all its agencies and units and urges private sector participation in preparation for such situations. activity that seeks to educate the public on disaster preparedness. SM malls in Cebu support this project to better equip employees when earthquake strikes. In the continuing run of the NSED, growing public participation has been noted as well as the involvement of private sector organizations in support of this project.

The fire drill is one good example of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) of SM and the BFP which give priority to the constant training of SM’s personnel to respond to disasters including earthquakes and destructive fires.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES: