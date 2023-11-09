Cataraja-Raquinel OPBF duel hit with last minute postponement

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World-rated Cebuano boxing prospect Kevin Jake “KJ” Cataraja was greeted with utter disappointment when he arrived in Nagoya, Japan on Wednesday, November 8, after his scheduled bout was postponed to a later date.

Cataraja, one of Cebu-based Zip Sanman’s banner boxers, was scheduled to fight fellow Filipino prospect Jayr Raquinel on November 11 at the Prefectural Budokan in Nagoya, Japan.

However, their fight will be moved to a later date, tentatively in February 2024 due to an unforeseen problem in the fight card.

Cataraja along with his trainer Michael Domingo and stablemate Esneth Domingo arrived in Nagoya, Japan on Wednesday. A few hours later, the postponement of his fight was announced.

This was officially announced by Zip Sanman on Wednesday, Nov. 8, stating that the main event featuring Japanese Masanori Rikishi and Mexican Carlos Flores Villa didn’t make it to Japan, forcing the promoters from Kameda Boxing Promotions to reschedule the card.

“On behalf of ZIPSANMAN promotion amd KAMEDA Promotions regret to inform you that 3150 FIGHT SURVIVAL 9 which was scheduled on November 11,2023 has been cancelled. We know how much you were looking forward to this event. Unfortunately, due to the main event opponent of Masanori Rikishi (Carlos Flores) couldn’t make it and the rest of the organizing committee had no choice but to take this course of action. The event will be move on February. For further informations we will be posting soon. We are very sorry for any inconvenience,” read the Zip Sanman Boxing statement.

The bout on Saturday was supposed to be Cataraja’s debut fight abroad. Cataraja, 28, the pride of Tabuelan town, northwestern Cebu, has a perfect 16-0 (win-loss) record with 13 knockouts.

Cataraja was supposed to defend his Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) super flyweight title against Raquinel who has a 15-2-1 (win-loss-draw) with 12 knockouts.

Both boxers are world rated with Cataraja ranked ninth in the WBA’s super flyweight division and No. 12 in the IBF. Raquinel comes in at the 13th spot in the IBF and seventh in the WBC.

Also affected by this setback was Esneth Domingo (18-2, 10KOs) who was supposed to fight Japanese Keisuke Iwasaki (8-5-3, 3KOs).

