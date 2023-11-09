LTO-7 urges public to record, report reckless driving

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The regional director of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) is urging the public to take advantage of social media and technology to report reckless driving on the road.

LTO-7 Director Glen Galario said on Wednesday, November 8, that the public, or concerned citizens, can upload videos of reckless driving on social media for awareness.

However, Galario said that it would be better if they could directly and personally send it to the office of the LTO-7.

“Tan-awon nato kung aduna bay kalapasan sa balaod and if there’s a probable cons[equences], atoang ipatawag sila para dili pamarisan sa uban nato nga mga drivers kay we have to be strict on this sa atoang pag gamit sa dalan para sa safety sa tanan,” Galario said.

Safety is main concern

He added that road safety is everyone’s concern to avoid accidents while driving.

Galario was thankful to the netizen who was able to record the ‘road race’ incident in Barangay Basak, Mandaue City on October 31, involving a truck and a private vehicle.

Because of the video, LTO-7 was able to track the involved drivers and owners of the vehicles.

Galario said that the LTO will “never be lenient” on the drivers who violate traffic rules.

“Because it compromises the safety of the riding public,” he said.

He added that social media is prevalent nowadays, especially that almost all smartphones have cameras to record videos.

“Kung naay mga caught on video, of course ang LTO automatic mi nga mopatawag sa ila. Ma-identify man nato ang sakyanan. Unlike kana bitawng mga reklamo nga wala bitaw video, maghuwat pa man mi og complaint…pero kani nga caught on video unya viral, never gyud ang among opisina nga wala’y buhaton kay klaro man ang ebidensya,” Galario added.

