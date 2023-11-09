Trojans split two matches, remain PCAP southern division top team

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans remained the top-ranked team in the southern division after capping off their inter-division campaign in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

The Trojans finished their last remaining inter-division match with a defeat against the former PCAP champions, the Pasig City King Pirates, 16.5-4.5, on Wednesday.

However, the Trojans made sure to bounce back from the crushing defeat in the hands of the King Pirates with a lopsided 15.5-5.5 victory against Negros Oriental SAGAR Sports.

The King Pirates didn’t hold back in beating the southern division top team by winning both the blitz and rapid rounds. Pasig City finished the blitz round with a 5.5-1.5 final score.

They went on to score 11-2 against the Trojans in the rapid round.

Still, the Trojans vented its ire against Negros Oriental by scoring 4.5-2.5 in the blitz round.

They finished off Negros Oriental with a dominant 11-3 rapid round final score.

David Elorta, Cherry Ann Mejia, Allan Pason, and International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap led the Trojans in beating Negros Oriental.

Elorta defeated Wilmier Barron twice in the rapid and blitz rounds. Mejia also beat Cecille Reginaldo twice in their matchup, so as Allan Pason versus John Marinas Quiros and IM Yap against Vincent Balena.

The Trojans now have 15 wins and three defeats worth 246 points in the southern division standings, while Iloilo Kisela Knights followed them at second place with a 12-6 (win-loss) record. RCM Cebu Niños and Mindoro Tamaraws are at third with 8-10 card.

Toledo will dive back into action on November 15 against the No. 6 team Davao Durianburg Stallions (5-12).

