Who left human skull inside house in Toledo? Police now pursuing lead

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The case of the mysterious human skull that was left inside a house in Toledo City on Wednesday is expected to be solved soon.

This developed after police said they now have a lead on the person responsible for placing the skull on top of a pot inside an elderly woman’s house.

Operatives are also conducting a follow-up investigation to determine the suspect’s motive on why the human skull that was wrapped in banana leaves was left on top of a cooking pot.

Police Master Sergeant Marciano Suarez Jr., chief investigator at the Toledo Police Station, disclosed that Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) was called to examine the place where the skull was found.

“Ang kani nga kalabera, gipa-SOCO gud namo kay para sila gyud ang modisclose og unsa ba gyud ning kalaberaha, gikan ba ni sa laing dapit or gikan sa sementeryo,” he said.

The human skull, which was believed to be four to five months since it was buried, still has hair and teeth intact. It was found around 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday in Sitio Tataan, Barangay Bato by live-in couple Junillo and Vivian.

The owner of the house was identified as the latter’s mother, 61-year-old Remedios Regidor, who works as a masseuse.

In an interview with local radio station dyHP, Suarez said that they now have one alleged suspect but they will not divulge additional details while an investigation is still to be conducted.

He added that they are coordinating with caretakers of the two nearest cemeteries located around 4-5 kilometers from the house to check if any of the graves were opened recently or if there are missing bones.

“Sa pagkakaron, amo pang gisubay ang area kay secluded kaayo siya nya bukid. Wala gyud, lisod kaayo pag (check] sa CCTV kay pwerting laayoa man sa CCTV naa sa highway. Amo pang gi-trace og kinsa gyuy gada sa maong human skull,” stated Suarez.

Suarez also said that they are looking into all possible motives behind the incident including if it was done to scare the owner of the house or because of a personal grudge.

“Mao nay among gi-trace ron og kinsay nagbinuang ana, og naa ba sivay kalagot sa katong balay or iya ra bang gi-komedyahan. Pero dili maayo nga komedya kay bukog na sa tawo,” he said.

As of this writing, the identity of the human skull has not been established according to police.

Regidor, who was shocked upon finding the human skull in her house, told police that she had no idea who would do such a thing and why.

Suarez disclosed that they would continue to investigate in order to find out who took the human skull and put it inside Regidor’s house.

