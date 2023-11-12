Rondina, Cebuana scoring ace, hones her ‘boring’ skills

Cebuana Sisi Rondina, who plays for Choco Mucho in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference, is focusing on improving her “boring skills”.

This is despite everyone marveling at her scoring prowess, but she brushes this off and turns instead to improving on her weaknesses on what she calls “boring skills.”

“Our first game against Creamline, I admit that I am the first one to get lost, especially in the receiving,” Rondina said after the Flying Titans triumphed over Akari, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19, on Saturday at PhilSports Arena.

“I don’t care about my points. What I am looking for are my digs and reception because I have been overloading on that every day.”

That game against its sister team Creamline is the only blemish in what has so far been a smooth campaign for Choco Mucho, which has now won five consecutive games after that opening loss.

Despite focusing on her weaknesses, Rondina still had 11 points from the same number of attacks in the Flying Titans most recent victory, while adding 11 also to her stats for excellent receptions.

“I don’t want to rely on whoever is beside me because they are doing the job that I should have as well. I don’t want to get used to that because it might also get lost in my rhythm and muscle memory,” Rondina said.

For the former University of Santo Tomas standout, the digs and reception are boring, but she knows that those skills will come in handy if they want to succeed in reaching their goal this conference—and so far she is pleased to see her hard work pay off.

“Even though coach (Dante Alinsunurin) says that we are moving on to serving during practices, I say no because I really want to practice on my reception,” she said. “I am just reprimanding myself because my reception has been bad.

“But now, it is getting better because it is showing in the games.”

And Rondina has no plans of breaking her promise to Alinsunurin that she will continue improving her receptions.

“Kinasa ko na sa kanila ‘yun (I already swore that to them),” she said.

In the earlier game, Cignal extended its own winning streak to four with a 25-15, 25-23, 18-25, 25-19 victory against a skidding Petro Gazz.

