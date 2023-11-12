Senator eyes pushing petition at SC to extend new barangay, SK officials’ terms

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — After the holding of the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on October 30, Senator Imee Marcos now plans to file a petition at the Supreme Court (SC) to extend the term of the newly-elected barangay and SK officials.

Earlier, the SC decided to hold the next BSKE on the 1st Monday of December 2025 and every 3 years after that date.

Reviving RA 11462

The decision was based on the high court’s ruling against Republic Act (R.A.) 11935, which was declared by the SC as unconstitutional, reviving its predecessor, RA 11462, which limits the term to December 31, 2022.

Due to the said decision, existing barangay and SK officers were deemed to be in a “hold-over” capacity, giving the newly elected officials shorter terms.

RA 11935 was signed by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in October 2022, which aims to move the schedule of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections from December 5, 2022, to the last Monday of October 2023.

“Yes, sinabi ko na yan, hindi naman pwede yung two years. Kahit sinabi ng Supreme Court pero i-aapela natin,” Marcos said.

(Yes, I said that that it cannot be two years. Even if this was said by the Supreme Court but we will appeal this.)

Marcos, who chairs the Committee on Electoral Reforms, also plans to file a bill in the Senate extending the term of barangay and SK officials from 3 years to six years.

From 3 years to 6 years

“Para sa akin dapat six years ang termino ng kapitan kasi wala na kaming ibang ginawa kundi i-extend ng mag-extend, mas mabuti na sabihin ng six years kasi ang daming trabaho, mga programs ng gobyerno na binabagsak sa mga barangay,” she added.

Marcos visited Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday, November 11, 2023, wherein she inducted the oathtaking ceremony of newly-elected barangay and SK officials in the city, held at Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob.

