LPA east of Mindanao has ‘high chance’ of developing into tropical depression

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Chances are high for the low-pressure area (LPA) spotted east of Mindanao to develop into a tropical depression soon, the state weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said the weather disturbance has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next 24 hours.

Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist at Pagasa-Mactan, said should the LPA strengthen into a tropical depression, it will be named ‘Kabayan.’

“And then it will be the 11th storm for the year,” said Eclarino in Cebuano.

Once the LPA becomes a tropical depression, Pagasa will then release its projected track and possible landfall scenarios, he added.

“We’re already preparing models should the LPA become a tropical cyclone (depression),” Eclarino explained.

As of 3 a.m. on Monday, the LPA was spotted 1,400 kilometers northeast of Mindanao.

It is forecasted to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between Wednesday, November 15, and Thursday, November 16.

In the meantime, Cebu will continue to experience hot and humid weather in the next few days.

Pagasa-Mactan has also advised the public to regularly monitor weather updates.

/bmjo

