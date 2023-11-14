SUV caught counterflowing in Gorordo may still face raps despite settlement

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The driver of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) caught counter flowing and hitting a pedestrian along Gorordo Avenue last Monday, November 13, 2023, is not yet off the hook.

A dashcam footage of an SUV counterflowing and hitting a pedestrian in Gorordo Avenue, Brgy. Lahug, Cebu City went viral on social media.

The pedestrian was identified as Christine Jorban, a 22-year-old call center agent, while the SUV driver was a certain William Fernando Baxter, 19.

A motorcycle driver who saw the incident pursued and signalled Baxter that his vehicle hit a pedestrian, said Police Staff Sergeant Jacinto Arnado, traffic investigator at the Mabolo Police Station, in a phone interview on Tuesday, November 14.

The driver of the SUV pulled over and then went to check on Jorban, who sustained minor bruises, said Arnado.

The two parties eventually settled on Monday, with Baxter promising to shoulder any expense Jorban needed to treat her wounds.

“Niadto sila sa barangay para adto magsettle,” Arnado added. (They went to the Barangay hall to settle.)

But since the video caught Baxter counterflowing, a traffic violation, police have also sought the assistance of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) to determine what possible charges the SUV driver may face.

According to Arnado, police only learned about the incident on Tuesday, when they received a copy of the viral video.

“Giforward na namo na sa LTO-7,” he added. (We forwarded it to the LTO-7.)

