5 safety tips from LTO-7 to avoid accidents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Road safety is everyone’s concern, according to the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7).

If you are a riding public or a driver, it is important to be attentive on the road to avoid accidents.

1. Be a defensive driver

The purpose of being a defensive driver is being able to observe the traffic situations from all sides, including the pedestrian.

This means that the driver should anticipate the possible “moves” of other drivers or pedestrians that could be detrimental when they drive.

This is done by checking the left and right lanes.

“Although pikas lane na siya, obserbahan na nimo especially kung wala’y separating gutter kay mulayat unya [ang pedestrian] o molabang ba,” LTO-7 Director Glen Galario said.

(Although that is the opposite lane, you need to observe it especially if it does not have a separating gutter because [the pedestrian] might jump from that area and cross the street.)

READ: Lapu-Lapu road rage: LTO-7 to issue show cause orders against drivers involved

2. Avoid road rage

The driver should avoid ‘road rage’ nor insist on a ‘right of way.’ Some motorists have the tendency to insist on their right of way.

“To anticipate things, kung naay mokalit og labang, mo menor lang na sila. Give way. Be calm kay wa man ta kahibawo unsa’y causes [sa pagdali]. Wa ta kahibawo ang pikas sakyanan, ge ataki diay to (ang driver)…Kung mo insist siya sa right of way, edi mabanggaan niya,” Galario added.

(To anticipate things, if there is someone who would suddenly cross, then just slow down. Give way. Be calm because we do not know what is the cause of the other driver’s being in a hurry. We don’t know that the driver of the other vehicle, might have a heart attack…if he insist on having the right of way, then he might be bumped.)

He said that they might be “compelling reasons” why things happened.

Although the right of way is good because it is exercising one’s right, they should be calm because they might not know the next possible thing to happen.

READ: How to prevent road rage: Drivers say patience, knowledge of safety rules are important

3. No overspeeding

On crowded streets, the maximum speed limit is 20 kilometers per hour.

“Pero normally, atong makit-an sa crowded streets kung morning o afternoon nga traffic, di gyud ta malapas ana. Pero during sa gabii, especially sa mingaw-mingaw nga lugar, di magpaturagas og dagan,” Galario said.

(But normally, we see on crowded streets in the morning or afternoon traffic, we should not exceed that speed limit. But during the evening, especially, in areas with empty streets, so we can drive fast there.)

The maximum speed limit should be 20 kilometers per hour.

4. Do not drink before driving

The LTO-7 director reminded that when the drivers have parties to attend to, it would be best to grab a taxi or let someone sober to drive them when they go home.

READ: LIST: LTO fines for common violations

5. Report reckless drivers to LTO, police

The LTO-7 urged the public to report the reckless drivers to the authorities by prioritizing the plate number, type of vehicle, its color, and preferably its brand for easier identification.

“Pinaka importante is ang plate number,” Galario said.

(The most important thing is the plate number)

To those vehicles who have temporary plate numbers, the complainant can prioritize the type of vehicle.

READ: How to get a new driver’s license

Duty of driver in case of accident

Moreover, the LTO-7 also reminded the duties of a driver in case of accident, which is stipulated under Section 55 of Republic Act 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

The following are the provisions under Section 55 of RA 4136:

In the event that any accident should occur as a result of the operation of a motor vehicle upon a highway, the driver present, shall show his driver’s license, give his true name and address and also the true name and address of the owner of the motor vehicle.

No driver of a motor vehicle concerned in a vehicular accident shall leave the scene of the accident without aiding the victim, except under any of the following circumstances:

1. If he is in imminent danger of being seriously harmed by any person or persons by reason of the accident;

2. If he reports the accident to the nearest officer of the law; or

3. If he has to summon a physician or nurse to aid the victim.

The LTO-7 Director said that the driver who neglects tending to the victim could face civil and criminal liability.

ALSO READ:

Korean national flees after bumping truck, ends up in multiple-vehicle collision that killed rider

LTO-7 urges public to record, report reckless driving

LTO-7 issues show cause orders against two drivers in Mandaue City ‘road race’

LTO-7 exec: Drivers can now get their plastic driver’s licenses

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP