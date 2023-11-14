Delivery driver resting on his motorcycle injured after getting hit by SUV

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A delivery driver got injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) hit him while resting along V. Rama Avenue here on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Police in Cebu City confirmed responding to a vehicular accident in V. Rama Avenue in Brgy. Calamba around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

It involved a motorcycle and a Ford Everest SUV. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Jimrod Bica while the one driving the SUV was John Vincent Bracero.

Based on initial findings from investigators, Bica parked his motorcycle right beside V. Rama Avenue on Tuesday midnight. He was lying down on his vehicle to take a rest.

Suddenly, the SUV driven by Bracero hit Bica’s motorcycle, sending the delivery driver to the pavement.

Bracero also hit and damaged a nearby post before it crashed on its right side.

Bica was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital after sustaining serious injuries on different parts of his body.

Meanwhile, the policy took Bracero under their custody. The SUV driver begged off to provide details to reporters but promised to shoulder the expenses needed for Bica’s treatment and recovery.

Police continue to conduct further investigations to determine the real cause behind the incident.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES

5 safety tips from LTO-7 to avoid accidents

Mabolo accident: Korean national flees after bumping truck, causing multiple-vehicle collision

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP